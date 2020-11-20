Last Updated:

6 Children Among 14 Killed In Horrific Highway Accident At Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh

14 people died in a tragic road accident in Pratapgarh on Thursday after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed a truck at the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
Lucknow

14 people including 6 children and 8 men died in a tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh after the speeding Bolero they were travelling in rammed a truck on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway on Thursday around 11:45 pm. As per information received, all 14 people who were killed in the accident are said to be residents of Jirgapur in Kotwali.

Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya informed that the accident took place when the 'uncontrolled speeding' vehicle in which the victims were travelling came from behind and crashed into the truck that was parked on the side of the highway. 

READ | Posters Of Absconding Anti-CAA Agitators Come Up Again In Lucknow

Speaking about the horrific accident which has killed 14 people so far, Anurag Arya said that On November 19 at around 11;45 pm at Prayagraj Lucknow Highway, a truck collided with a Bolero. Upon receiving the news of the accident, CO Kunda along with the circle force reached the accident location immediately. The crashed vehicle had to be removed from under the truck using a JCB. 8 of the victims were men (aged between 20-60 years), while 6 were children (aged between 7-15 years). 

READ | 4 Terrorists Neutralised By Security Forces In Encounter Near Jammu's Ban Toll Plaza

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath issues statement 

READ | Death Toll In Vadodara Highway Accident Rises To 11; CM Takes Stock; PM Issues Condolences

Expressing grief over the unfortunate accident which took place on Thursday night, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 2 Lakh each to the kin of the deceased. The CM also instructed the senior officials to reach the accident spot and provide all possible help to the victims. 

READ | Three Dead After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Lucknow

(With ANI inputs)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND