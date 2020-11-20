6 Children Among 14 Killed In Horrific Highway Accident At Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh

14 people including 6 children and 8 men died in a tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh after the speeding Bolero they were travelling in rammed a truck on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway on Thursday around 11:45 pm. As per information received, all 14 people who were killed in the accident are said to be residents of Jirgapur in Kotwali.

Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya informed that the accident took place when the 'uncontrolled speeding' vehicle in which the victims were travelling came from behind and crashed into the truck that was parked on the side of the highway.

Pratapgarh: Fourteen persons including six children died after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway under limits of Manikpur police station last night. pic.twitter.com/2WOFMUyO8Z — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2020

Speaking about the horrific accident which has killed 14 people so far, Anurag Arya said that On November 19 at around 11;45 pm at Prayagraj Lucknow Highway, a truck collided with a Bolero. Upon receiving the news of the accident, CO Kunda along with the circle force reached the accident location immediately. The crashed vehicle had to be removed from under the truck using a JCB. 8 of the victims were men (aged between 20-60 years), while 6 were children (aged between 7-15 years).

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath issues statement

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (in file pic) expresses grief over the Pratapgarh road accident. He has directed senior officials to reach the spot and provide all possible help to victims: CM's Office



Fourteen persons including six children died in the incident. https://t.co/3CR5vxoh2q pic.twitter.com/FmbYrcQa7F — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2020

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announces a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs each to next of the kin of the deceased, who lost their lives in the Pratapgarh road accident. https://t.co/OWnIYm0kuC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2020

Expressing grief over the unfortunate accident which took place on Thursday night, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 2 Lakh each to the kin of the deceased. The CM also instructed the senior officials to reach the accident spot and provide all possible help to the victims.

