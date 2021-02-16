6 Dead And 5 Injured As Multiple Vehicles Collide On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A multiple-vehicle collision left six people dead on Monday night on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khopoli, police said. The incident took place around 1:30 am on Tuesday near Khalapur toll plaza on the lane towards Mumbai after a speeding truck lost control due to brake failure. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital. The vehicles were completely damaged in the incident.

6 dead, 5 injured in Multiple Vehicles Collision

The speeding truck hit a tempo and then rammed into two cars moving slowly owing to some obstruction a little distance away from the spot. Later, the truck smashed another vehicle near Maharashtra's Khopoli. The deceased were identified as veterinarian Dr Viabhav Vasant Jhanjare (41), his mother Usha Vasant Jhanjre (63), wife Vaishali Vaibhav Jhanjare (38) and their 5-year-old daughter Shreya. A lady named Manju Prakash Nahaar was also found dead. The bodies of the deceased were sent to Khopoli rural hospital, however, injured people were sent to Mumbai for treatment. The injured people have been identified as Prakash Hemraj Naahar (65), Arnav Vaibhav Zunjare (11), Kaluram Jaat, Swapnil Sonaji Kamble (30) and Kishan Choudhary.

