6 deaths, 9,558 fresh Covid cases in Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 20 (PTI) Six coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Haryana on Thursday, while 9,558 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 8,82,895, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, 10,142 people have died from the infection in the state.

The worst-hit Gurugram district reported 2,845 fresh cases. Faridabad (1,285), Karnal (482), Panchkula (666), Sonipat (559), Ambala (537) and Rewari (359) were among other districts that recorded a surge in cases.

While two fatalities were reported from Gurugram district, Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal and Kaithal reported a fatality each, according to the bulletin.

Haryana has 61,620 active coronavirus cases. PTI SUN CK

