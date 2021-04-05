6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Assam; Tremors Also Felt In Sikkim, Bengal & Bihar

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 was felt in Assam on Monday. As per reports, the earthquake was registered at 8:50 pm with the epicentre located at a depth of 10 kilometres in Gangtok, Sikkim. Mild tremors were also reported in West Bengal and Bihar. On feeling the tremors, people rushed out of their houses. However, no loss of life or property has been reported so far, an official said. Mild tremors were also felt in Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. More details are awaited.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also enquired about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after earthquake tremors were felt in the North Bengal region.

Had telephone conversation @MamataOfficial to enquire her well being as 6.1 Earthquake Tremors Felt In North Bengal. Hon’ble CM is at Siliguri presently. Relieved to learn all well at her end.



The epicentre of the earthquake was 25 km east-southeast (ESE) of Gangtok, Sikkim. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 5, 2021

