6.3 Magnitude Earthquake In Nepal Causes Tremors Across North India & Delhi

Earthquake tremors were witnessed in parts of the Delhi-NCR region in the late night, Wednesday. A 6.3 magnitude of earthquake shook parts of Delhi NCR at around 01:57 IST. The epicenter was Nepal as per the National Centre for Seismology.

This is a developing story. Further updates are awaited.