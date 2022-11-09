Last Updated:

6.3 Magnitude Earthquake In Nepal Causes Tremors Across North India & Delhi

An earthquake measuring an estimated 6.3 on the Richter scale in Nepal caused tremors to be felt across North India, including the cities of Delhi and Lucknow

Written By
Zaini Majeed
earthquake

IMAGE: @NCS_Earthquake


An earthquake measuring an estimated 6.3 on the Richter scale in Nepal caused tremors to be felt across North India, including the cities of Delhi and Lucknow in the early hours of November 9. 

Earthquake tremors were witnessed in parts of the Delhi-NCR region in the late night, Wednesday. A 6.3 magnitude of earthquake shook parts of Delhi NCR at around 01:57 IST. The epicenter was Nepal as per the National Centre for Seismology.

This is a developing story. Further updates are awaited.

First Published:
COMMENT