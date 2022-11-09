6.3 Magnitude Earthquake In Nepal Causes Tremors Across North India & Delhi

Quick links:
IMAGE: @NCS_Earthquake
An earthquake measuring an estimated 6.3 on the Richter scale in Nepal caused tremors to be felt across North India, including the cities of Delhi and Lucknow in the early hours of November 9.
Earthquake tremors were witnessed in parts of the Delhi-NCR region in the late night, Wednesday. A 6.3 magnitude of earthquake shook parts of Delhi NCR at around 01:57 IST. The epicenter was Nepal as per the National Centre for Seismology.
Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal, for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/Fu4UaD2vIS @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @moesgoi @OfficeOfDrJS @PMOIndia @DDNational pic.twitter.com/n2ORPZEzbP— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 8, 2022
This is a developing story. Further updates are awaited.