6-feet Long 'giant' Pakistani Drone Captured By BSF; Has Capability Of Carrying Big Loads

On Friday morning, the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans of the 22 Battalion captured a giant drone in the Pulmoran area of the Amritsar sector in Punjab. According to sources, the drone is 6 feet long, with a 25,000 Mh battery capacity and it has a carrying capacity of 25 Kg. It also has a release mechanism for the consignment.

— Republic (@republic) December 23, 2022

The unmanned aerial vehicle was detected at around 7:45 am near the Pulmoran border post. "BSF troops fired at the drone and brought it down. The drone has been seized. A search of the area is in progress to find out if it has dropped any consignment," the spokesperson said. Notably, this is the third straight day that the border-guarding force has shot down a drone in Punjab.

BSF Steps Up Border Vigil In Punjab

Amid increasing attempts by smugglers to push narcotics and weapons through drones under the cover of dense fog, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops have stepped up a vigil near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. In the past few months, the drone movements from across the border to drop weapons and heroin into Indian territory have gone up considerably in the past few days in the wake of dense fog enveloping the region.

"We have increased patrolling and 'nakas' (checkpoints) and BSF (Border Security Force) personnel are alert to thwart any bid by smugglers," said a senior official of BSF.

It is worth noting that this is the second such incident in the last three days in the Amritsar sector of Punjab. Earlier, according to BSF, a Pakistani drone entered the Amritsar sector and was shot down by the BSF after it entered the Indian side on Tuesday evening, December 20, near the Daoke Border Outpost (BoP).

Sources said that in the last two months, Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down four drones in the Amritsar area. Several incidences of suspected Pakistani drones entering the Indian side and being downed by the BSF in Punjab have been reported recently.

A Punjab Police official said the movement of over 200 Pakistani drones had been recorded near the International border this year.