6 Lesser Known Facts About Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh

"Waris Punjab De" chief and Radical Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh got arrested in Punjab's Moga, as per sources, on Sunday morning, 36 days after a massive crackdown was launched against him and the members of his "Waris Punjab De" outfit.
According to sources, the fugitive radical preacher will be questioned by the Punjab police and will be taken to a jail outside the state. As per the latest information, Amritpal is being taken to Assam's Dibrugarh. Notably, nine of his aides are already kept at Dibrugarh jail.
- Fugitive Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh Sandhu was born in the village of Jallupur Khera near Amritsar in Punjab.
- At the end of September 2022, Amritpal underwent a significant transformation when he took the name "Amrit" and had his "dastarbandi." Dastrabandi is a ritual in the Sikh community held in a gurdwara following "Ardas."
- Radical leader Amritpal Singh is the chief of "Waris Punjab De," an organisation set up by actor and activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year. He went to Dubai in 2012 and returned to India in 2022.
- Khalistani fugitive Amritpal claims to be a follower of Khalistani separatist and terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Following the path of the cult leader, he too carries an arrow and moves with armed guards.
- Amritpal married a UK-based NRI, Kirandeep Kaur.
- 29-year-old Dubai-returned radical outfit Amritpal Singh suddenly came to the limelight after he started vocalising his thoughts against the nation calling for Khalistan during the year-long farmers' protest against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws when he travelled from Dubai to India and joined the agitation.