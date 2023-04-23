6 Lesser Known Facts About Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh

"Waris Punjab De" chief and Radical Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh got arrested in Punjab's Moga, as per sources, on Sunday morning, 36 days after a massive crackdown was launched against him and the members of his "Waris Punjab De" outfit.

According to sources, the fugitive radical preacher will be questioned by the Punjab police and will be taken to a jail outside the state. As per the latest information, Amritpal is being taken to Assam's Dibrugarh. Notably, nine of his aides are already kept at Dibrugarh jail.