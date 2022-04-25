6 Pakistani & 10 Indian YouTube Channels Blocked By Govt For 'spreading Disinformation'

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting blocked 16 YouTube news channels including 10 Indian and six Pakistan-based channels for 'spreading disinformation' related to India's national security, foreign relations, and public order. As per the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the YouTube channels were spreading false, unverified information to create panic, incite communal disharmony, and disturb public order in India.

Information & Broadcasting Ministry blocks 6 Pakistani YouTube channels

As per the press release, the blocked social media accounts include six Pakistan-based and 10 India-based YouTube news channels, having a cumulative viewership of over 68 crore. The government said that none of the digital news publishers had furnished information to the Ministry as required under rule 18 of the IT Rules, 2021.

The Ministry said that the content published by some of the India-based YouTube channels referred to a community as terrorists, and incited hatred among the members of various religious communities. Such content was found to have the potential to create communal disharmony, and disturb public order. Multiple India-based YouTube channels were observed to publish unverified news and videos having the potential to create panic among various sections of the society.

The press release also highlighted that the content published by Indian YouTube channels. The Ministry shared, "Examples include false claims related to the announcement of a pan-India lockdown due to COVID-19 thereby threatening the migrant workers, fabricated claims alleging threats to certain religious communities, etc. Such content was observed to be detrimental to public order in the country."

The Ministry stated YouTube channels which are based in Pakistan were found to have been used in a coordinated manner to post fake news about India on various subjects, including the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir, and India's foreign relations in the wake of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, among others. It added that the content of these channels was observed to be completely false and sensitive from the perspective of national security, sovereignty, and integrity of India, and India's friendly relations with foreign States.

The move comes after the Ministry, two days ago had advised private TV news channels against making false claims and using scandalous headlines. The Indian government remains committed to ensure a safe and secure information environment in India across print, television, and online media.

Image: ANI