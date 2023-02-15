6 People Injured In Clashes In Jharkhand’s Palamu Over Damage To A Festival Entrance Gate

Clashes erupted ahead of the Shivratri festival in the district of Palamu in Jharkhand on Wednesday, as two groups belonging to different communities pelted stones against each other.

The situation became tense over an altercation following the damage done to the welcome gate for the upcoming Shivratri festival in Panki bazar. Section 144 was imposed by the police.

#WATCH | A clash erupted b/w two groups over the installation of 'Toran gate' (entry gate) in a market in Palamu's Panki today. Sec 144 imposed



Situation under control with the presence of teams from 3 police stations. Action to be taken against accused: SP CK Sinha #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/8Vmam8wmQZ — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

Six people injured

A clash broke out between people from two communities over the installation of 'Toran gate' (entry gate) in a market in Palamu's Panki today after which Section 144 was promulgated in the town, a senior police official said. The IGP said some people from both communities were taken into custody.

Inspector General of Police, Palamu, Raj Kumar Lakra said the clash occurred following an altercation, which ensued brick-batting and attack on each other with lathis over damage to the welcome gate installed for upcoming Shivratri festival.

Atleast six people were injured during the clashes however the situation was under control. “Situation under control with the presence of teams from 3 police stations. Action to be taken against the accused,” said SP CK Sinha. He added adequate police force has been deployed in Panki to maintain law and order.

Image: ANI