6 Percent Unemployment Rate Among People Over 15-years-old: Santosh Gangwar In Lok Sabha

Union Minister Santosh Gangwar on Monday, December 8, stated in the Lok Sabha that the annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), conducted by National Statistical Office (NSO) during 2017-18, results reveal that the approximate unemployment rate for persons ageing 15 years and above in India was 6.0 per cent.

Gangwar said, "As per the results of annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation during 2017-18, the estimated unemployment rate on usual status (principal status + subsidiary status) basis for persons of age 15 years and above in the country was 6.0 per cent."

The Union minister stressed that employment generation and improving employment opportunities is the priority of the government.

READ | No reason that employment has come down, says Gangwar

"Government has taken various steps for generating employment in the country like encouraging private sector of economy, fast-tracking various projects involving substantial investment and increasing public expenditure on schemes such as Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) and Deendayal Antodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM)," Santosh Gangwar added.

Govt to implement skill development program

Gangwar further informed that under the Skill India Mission, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is implementing a flagship scheme known as the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 2016-20 with an aim to provide skill training to one crore people under Short Term Training (STT) and Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) across the country for four years (2016-2020) with a budget of 12,000 crore.

READ | Examining CMIE report on high unemployment rate in Goa: CMO

"Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) has been initiated by government inter alia for facilitating self-employment. Under PMMY collateral-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh, are extended to micro/small business enterprises and to individuals to enable them to set up or expand their business activities," Gangwar stated.

"Government has implemented the National Career Service (NCS) project which comprises a digital portal that provides a nation-wide online platform for the job seekers and employers for job matching in a dynamic, efficient and responsive manner and has a repository of career content to job seekers," he added.

READ | Will Govt Maintain Record On Employment Of Those Who Availed Edu Loans? Manish Tewari In LS

(With inputs from ANI)