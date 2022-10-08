6 Sticky Bombs Recovered In J&K's Kathua; Consignment Dropped Via Drone

In a major success for the forces, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday recovered the consignment of six sticky bombs from the Malhar area of Kathua district. According to sources, the consignment was a part of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) plot to carry out sticky bomb attacks in Jammu. The consignment carrying six sticky bombs was reportedly dropped in the area via drone.

According to ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, the sticky bombs were recovered on the disclosure of arrested Jaish terrorist Zakir Hussain. Notably, the Jaish terrorist was nabbed with one sticky bomb earlier this month, on October 2, 2022. Zakir was in Jail for 14 years and was released in the year 2019 after which he started making ground for the terror organisation in Kashmir valley.

"Kathua Police on Saturday recovered IEDs and sticky bombs on the disclosure of arrested Jaish terrorist Zakir Hussain Bhat. Further investigation into the case is going on," ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh was quoted saying.

#BREAKING | Consignment of 6 sticky bombs seized in J&K's Kathua.



Tune in for updates - https://t.co/pJdhfo54Pz pic.twitter.com/aRWc8H0BW5 — Republic (@republic) October 8, 2022

Udhampur twin blast connection

Earlier on October 2, Zakir Hussain was arrested in connection with the Udhampur twin bomb blasts case, while two ex-terrorists were detained. As per sources, it was reported that the arrested terrorist was in contact with his relative (cousin) in Pakistan. Zakir, whose codename was Aslam, received the sticky bombs from the Hiranagar International Border via a drone.

#BREAKING | Big development in Udhampur twin bomb blast probe; 1 arrested, 2 detained. Sticky bombs reached Basantgarh from Hiranagar International Border. Tune in here - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/TWEhdyRiZp — Republic (@republic) October 2, 2022

On September 29, two back-to-back mysterious blasts took place in a bus that was parked at the bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. The first blast took place in an empty bus on Wednesday night and after 8 hours another blast took place on Thursday morning.

Two people were injured in the incident and vehicles parked nearby have also suffered damage. Following the blasts, samples were collected from the explosion site and were sent for forensic analysis.