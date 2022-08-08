6 Suspected Pakistan Spies Detained From Western Rajasthan, Links With ISI Under Scanner

In a key development, Rajasthan's intelligence agency detained 6 suspected Pakistan spies on Sunday. Official sources have confirmed that the arrests took place late evening in western Rajasthan and the accused have been taken for inquiry.

Out of the 6 arrested spies, two suspects were nabbed from Jaisalmer, three from Jodhpur, and one from Pali. The 6 people have been detained for having suspected links with Pakistan's ISI. More details pertaining to their alleged activities are awaited. The arrests come against the backdrop of the recent discovery of a Pakistan-ISI connection in the Patna terror module case.

Pakistan-ISI Link emerges in Patna terror module

Last month, the Patna Police busted a major terror module and arrested three suspected terrorists, who were plotting to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on July 12. During questioning, one arrested accused Marguv Ahmad Danish alias Tahir confessed that Pakistan and other anti-India nations were involved in the terror module.

Two WhatsApp groups were also found on his phone which talked about the 'Khilafat movement' in 2024 and 'direct Jihad' in 2023. Several international numbers were recovered from Tahir's mobile and a separate WhatsApp group called 'Markhor', which is the national animal of Pakistan, was found. It only had Pakistan numbers with some ISI members in it, sources revealed.

Another WhatsApp group, called Al Falahi, was found. Its headquarters is suspected to be in a madrassa in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. This WhatsApp group consisted of members of madrassas located along the Indo-Nepal border. Their main job was to watch the activity in the border area, sources revealed.

Apart from this, Patna Police has also uncovered a separate '2047' anti-India plot in connection with the case that talked about plans to establish an "Islamic government" or a 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' in India by the 100th anniversary of the country's independence. The eight-page document titled 'India 2047- Towards rule of Islam in India' was recovered after police busted the Phulwari Sharif terror module. Republic had accessed snapshots of the chat of the 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' group dated- June 27, 2022. In the chat, a person named Ilyas Patel shared a picture. In reply, Tahir, wrote, "Ab direct Jihad karenge. 2023 main (Now, we will directly resort to Jihad. In 2023.)"

The investigation agencies continue to stay on high alert ahead of India's 75th Independence Day.