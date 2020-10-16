J&K: 6 Terrorists Arrested By Security Forces In Srinagar

In a major breakthrough, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested six terrorists who were involved in highway attacks. Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar apprised about the live encounter and said that two AK-47 rifles & three magazines were decamped two days back, following which the area was cordoned by security forces and firing had ensued.

"In a live encounter, a terrorist has been nabbed and a lot of information has been accessed. Great work by our forces and they have set an example. Special Police Officer Altaf Hassan Bhat, posted in Budgam, had decamped with two AK-47 rifles & three magazines, two days back along with his friend Jahangir Bhat. The area was cordoned by security forces & firing had ensued. SPO managed to escape, Jahangir was nabbed," said Kashmir IG.

Army kills two LeT terrorists

Last week, two Lashkar e Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Awantipora, Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The 18-hour long gun battle took place in Samboora Village of the district in which 2 local terrorists got killed. The terrorists have been identified as—Aijaz Ahmed Reshi (resident of Samboora) and Sajad Ahmed Sofi (resident of Padgampoa, Awantipora).

Reshi became active, in May 2016, and was listed as a wanted Categorized LeT terrorist. Reshi was one of the longest surviving LeT Commanders of south Kashmir.

“In Feb 2016, he was involved in transporting terrorists in a terror attack of EDI Pampore attack in which 8 soldiers of Army and CRPF got martyred. Reshi those days was an OGW of LeT,” DGP J&K Dilbagh Singh said in a press conference flanked by GoC Vitor Force Rishab Bali and Inspector General Police, Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar.

Another terrorist killed in this encounter is Sajad Sofi. He too was involved in threatening cases in Padgampora, Samboora, and Pampore area.

