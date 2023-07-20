6-year-old boy sodomised, killed in Tamil Nadu's Dharampuri; kin arrested

A six-year-old minor boy was allegedly sodomised, tied-up, strangulated to death and was thrown in an overhead tank. The incident took place near Dharampuri district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The police arrested an 18-year-old youth who was identified as Prakash.

The horrific incident came to light on when the parents of the minor boy, residents of Kattampatti, started to search for their missing son. According to the Police, the boy had gone missing on July 16. He had gone to play with his friends at a nearby playground and didn't return home. Unable to find their child in any of the nearby places, the family filed a missing complaint with the Krishnapuram police station. The police soon launched a manhunt and started interrogating the locals, the relatives and the friends of the minor boy. During the probe, police learnt about the youth named Prakash, kin of the minor, and called him for further questioning.

Socking revelations emerged during the interrogation of Prakash. In his statement to the police, Prakash confessed that he had sweet-talked the boy into going with him. He had taken the child to a remote area under an over-head tank which was around two kms away. He confessed that he had the arms and the legs of the minor and sexually assaulted him. He strangled the boy to death with his bare hands and threw the body inside the over-head tank as he was afraid that the boy might go back to his parents and tell the truth.

Meanwhile, the villagers and the enraged family members of the deceased staged a protest demanding justice for their child. Accused Prakash was arrested on charges of sexual assault and murder. According to police sources, the Krishnapuram police suspect that there might be others involved too in this case and further investigation is currently underway.