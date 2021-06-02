6-year-old Kashmiri Girl Who Complained To PM Thanks LG Sinha After He Caps Online Classes

Just days ago, 6-year-old Kashmiri girl Moira Irfan had won hearts after she complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the long duration of her online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The viral video of the 6-year-old's innocent complaint to PM Modi about 'too much work' being given to small children brought a change in Jammu and Kashmir's education policy.

In the latest video, the young girl has thanked J&K LG Manoj Sinha for the same. "Thank you very much LG sahab. Bye..." she says as she waves to the camera.

6-year-old's complaint brings change in education policy

Taking cognizance of Moira Irfan's complaint, J&K LG Manoj Sinha on Tuesday announced a cap on the duration of daily online classes for school children. As per the new policy, schools have been asked to limit daily online classes for a maximum of one and half hours for Classes 1-8, spread across two sessions. For Classes 9-12, online synchronous learning will not be more than 3 hours and for children in pre-primary, restrictions of not more than 30-minute screen-time have been placed. Additionally, Manoj Sinha has also urged the school authorities that homework up to Class 5th should be avoided. This shift comes after the J&K LG reacted to the little girl's viral video and promised to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten the burden of homework on school kids.

Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss. https://t.co/8H6rWEGlDa — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 31, 2021

6-yr-old Kashmiri Girl's viral video

In the viral video, the young girl complained to PM Modi about the long duration of her online classes and how little children were being given too much homework for their age. "Greetings ModiJi, I am 6 years old. I want to tell you about Zoom classes. Those kids who are small why are they given so much work Modiji? So much work is given to big children. When I wake up in the morning, I have to start classes from 10 AM to 2 PM. First Maths, then English, then Urdu, EVS, Computers. So much work is there for big children who are between 7th-10th class. Why are small children being given so much work Modi sir?" the adorable girl asked.