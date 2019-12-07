6-year-old Locked Up In Bathroom, Raped In Kolkata; 1 Held

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Kolkata's Garden Reach area after she was locked up in the bathroom of a building, police said on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday on the first floor of the building on Taratala Road and police said they have arrested a 19-year-old man who is a neighbour of the girl.

The man was arrested after a complaint was filed by the rape survivor's mother, a senior officer said. "The accused has been booked under the POCSO Act," he said. Medical test report of the girl is awaited, police said, adding that further investigations are underway.

READ| Family of Darbhanga rape victim demands justice, wants culprit to be 'shot down'

5-year-old raped

A five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an auto-rickshaw driver who beckoned her to accompany him for a joyride and dumped her at a secluded spot, battered and bruised, police said here on Saturday.

The incident took place in Kharua More locality of Sadar police station area late Friday night and the girl, who fell unconscious following the sexual assault, was undergoing treatment at a hospital while the accused has been arrested, said Babu Ram, Senior Superintendent of Police.

He said the girl was playing along with another three-year-old close to the place where the three-wheeler was parked and then they got onto the vehicle. Sahni started the vehicle, telling the girls that he would take them for a joyride but soon dropped the three-year-old at a nearby spot before raping the survivor at a secluded place, the officer said. The incident, coming close on the heels of charred bodies of unidentified woman, dumped after suspected rape and murder, being recovered in Buxar and Samastipur districts earlier this week, sparked outrage.

READ| Man accused in Walayar sisters' rape and death thrashed by mob in Kerala

While Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi evaded queries from journalists in Patna on the incident, RJD leaders Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav vented their ire at the senior BJP leader, as well as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for rising incidence of crimes against women.

(With PTI inputs)