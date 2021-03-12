60-70 people fall sick after eating Mahashivratri 'prasad' in Rajasthan's Dungarpur

In Rajasthan's Aspur village of Dungarpur district, several people fell sick after allegedly eating Mahashivratri prasad on Thursday (March 11, 2021). It has been speculated that people experienced uneasiness, nausea, stomach ache and vomiting because of suspected food poisoning. The teams of 3 to 4 hospitals have taken samples of sick people and are taking care of the patients. Aspur’s Chief Medical Health Officer (CHMO) informed, "60-70 people are sick, tally likely to increase. Appears to be a case of food poisoning. We're collecting samples. 3-4 hospitals' teams are working here."

People fall sick after eating Mahashivratri prasad

Hearing the news, social media users wished for the speedy recovery of the patients. One of the users wrote, 'Very sad to hear that, wish everyone get recover harmless. Maybe conspiracy behind the incident, not to neglect that angle too in further investigations.' [Sic.] Another user wrote, "Take strict action who so ever Guilty And Arrest them ASAP."

Devotees hold Bhandara across the country

Thousands of devotees thronged the Shiv temples across the country on Thursday (March 11, 2021) to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva as Mahashivratri was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, devotees held Bhandara in various locations to distribute prasad to the public.

According to Hindu mythology and Shiv Puran, Mahashivratri means "Night of the Shiva". It is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Magha month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. It is believed that on this day, the stars in the Northern Hemisphere are at the most optimum positions to help raise a person's spiritual energy. It is also believed that the Shiva principle is most active on this day of the year. It is celebrated marking the convergence of Shiva and Shakti. The festival also celebrates the night when Lord Shiva performed the "Tandav", the cosmic dance.