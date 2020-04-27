Good News: 60 Indian Doctors Come Together To Dance To 'Happy', Netizens 'can't Keep Calm'

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, doctors and other medical professionals have emerged as the frontline fighters of the pandemic. While the nation is under lockdown until May 3 to curb the further spread of COVID-19 disease, 60 Indian doctors danced together on Pharrell William’s song Happy during these ‘bleak times’. Not only did the netizens “love” the high spirits of the doctors who are working in long shifts during these health crises, but also said they “needed to see” it while in quarantine.

The entire project was put together by the Ministry of Memories, and doctors across the country from Gurgaon to Nagpur danced on little bits of the song. All medical professionals who became part of the video can be seen smiling and letting go of the stress of the pandemic that as of April 27 has claimed over 880 lives and has infected 27,977 in India.

The video posted originally posted on Instagram quickly grabbed the attention of internet users and was soon shared across social media platforms. From police personnel to teenagers, veterans to actors, everyone united in comments to laud the doctors and thanked them for their service. One of the Instagram users credited the video of the doctors dancing on an upbeat song for lifting her mood while being under lockdown alone. Many others appreciated the concept and one of them even commented “clap for humanity”. Another said, he "cannot keep calm".

Global death toll of coronavirus

While doctors are trying to uplift their own moods along with others amid the crisis, after originating from China’s “wet markets”, the Coronavirus has now claimed 207,024 lives worldwide as of April 27. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 2,996,678 people. Out of the total infections, 881,903 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

