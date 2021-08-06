60 Rajasthan Vagabonds Trained & Given Jobs Under Govt's 'Life With Dignity' Campaign

In the first of its kind initiative, the Rajasthan government decided to impart skills to the homeless vagabonds and gave them jobs to lead a better life. Around 60 people who used to beg for a living from different regions of the state were trained and employed under the state government’s new scheme called ‘vocational training for life with dignity'.

'Life with Dignity' campaign for Rajasthan beggars to lead meaningful life

The Ashok Gehlot government’s livelihood for all campaign was started a few months ago under the collaborative scheme between Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corporation (RSLDC) and Sopan Institute of Science, Technology and Management. They have imparted training for over a period of one year, before being employed.

Neeraj K Pawan, Chairman, Rajasthan Skill, and Livelihoods Development Corporation, who is leading the campaign in the state, termed it as a dream come true moment. While speaking to ANI, he said that it was a dream of the Chief Minister to free Rajasthan from beggars and to provide them with a new life. "Beggars from different areas were provided one-year training. Our target was 100 beggars, out of which training of 60 has been done and rest are in process," he added.

With the ongoing pandemic, several unskilled workers have been jobless and need jobs, the government wants to help such jobless, destitute and poor people. He said it took him and his team around 15-20 days, to counsel the beggars, who were trying to bury their past and transform it for a better life. The team used to motivate and counsel them to learn a skill and drop the idea of begging.

As per the ANI report, Rajiv Kampani, Director of a restaurant Red Peppers said that initially, it was difficult to train them but after some time they got settled with time. The Red Peppers restaurant has trained around 12 people.

“We have trained 12 people here. In the beginning, it was tough but after 15-20 days of training, they got settled here. They are all happy. In future we will be happy to have more such employees in our restaurant," said Rajiv Kampani.

Mukesh Kumar, who was the beneficiary of the state government’s scheme, said "I am very happy because I have a job now. We were given proper training and then we also got a job.”

Such kinds of initiatives have become the need of the hour, for our society as unemployment and poverty is on a rise in the country amid pandemic. This campaign opens so many avenues for unskilled workers to live a life with dignity.



