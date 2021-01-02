60-year-old Narrowly Escapes Being Run Over After Losing Shoe On Track; Slapped Once Safe

In a terrifying video, a 60-year-old man was saved by a brave Mumbai Police Constable after he almost got run over by a train at Mumbai's Dahisar railway station on Friday. In the 15-second-long CCTV video shared by news agency ANI, the old man could be seen trying to get on the platform but his shoe falls off. Instead of making the jump to save his own life, the man decided to quickly wear his shoe until the train was coming, barely escaping.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police Constable who was watching this man on the railway rushed towards him on the platform and signalled him to stay on the other side of the track until the train passes. However, the man thought that he could make the jump in the meantime. As he was slowly trying to jump on the platform, the train could be seen coming towards him. However, the brave constable came to the man's rescue and pulled him on the platform at the right time. After the 60-year-old was saved from being crushed under the train, the police constable slapped him for such careless behaviour.

Watch: Police constable saves 60-yr-old man

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A constable of Mumbai Police helped a 60-year-old man, who got stuck at a railway track, save his life at Dahisar railway station in Mumbai yesterday. pic.twitter.com/lqzJYf09Cj — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

Lady jawan saves man who fell on train tracks

Earlier on December 27, a man named Irani Kaizhad was saved by a brave woman jawan of Maharashtra security force after he fell down on the railway track at Mumbai Grant Road Railway Station on Saturday. According to the visuals, it could be seen that as soon as the man fell on the track due to dizziness, a train was seen coming on the same track and just then the lady officer Lata Bhosle jumped on the track, signalled the motorman to stop the train and saved the life of the young man. As per reports, Irani Khizhad was brought to the platform and was given first aid.

(With ANI inputs)