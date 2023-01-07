600 Families To Be Evacuated To Safe Zone; U'khand CM Dhami To Visit 'sinking' Joshimath

An order requiring the immediate evacuation of 600 families who were residing in the sinking town of Joshimath was issued by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"Our priority now is saving lives. Officials including SDRF and NDRF have been asked to shift around 600 families living in endangered houses in Joshimath to safe locations," Dhami informed the media after analysing the predicament with officials through video conference.

He added, "We are also putting up both short-term and long-term measures to deal with the situation in Joshimath.” “We are also getting professional assistance. District administration, natural disaster, and other officials are camped out to oversee the evacuation process,” Dhami said.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister will travel to Joshimath, where he will those who have been impacted and meet the officials to take stock of the situation.

Big temporary rehabilitation center be set up: CM

Chief Minister Dhami further directed to quickly establish a sizable temporary rehabilitation centre in a secure location in Joshimath. Additionally, he gave the order to vacate the people in the danger zone immediately and activation of the disaster control room.

Why is Joshimath sinking?

Joshimath, which is situated in the Chamoli area at a height of 6,000 feet, is said to have been built on the rubble left behind by multiple landslides. The town has a lot of hotels and homestays because it is near Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, two popular tourist destinations.

Heavy development and deforestation brought on by the construction of buildings in the area are two main factors in the town's sinking. This brings to mind a ground assessment done by the Mishra Committee in 1976, during which the panel's specialists had cautioned not to remove boulders or carry out digging for construction purposes. The Committee's report also issued a caution against the relentless cutting of trees or else face consequences.

The town's unstable foundation is also the cause of the fissures that the water seeping from the ground is causing all over the place.