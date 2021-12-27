605 COVID-19 Cases, Nine Deaths In TN

Tamil Nadu on Monday logged 605 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, taking the caseload to 27,44,642 and the toll to 36,744.

Among those who tested positive were two persons who returned from Tanzania, two from UAE and one from Bangladesh, besides another who returned by road from West Bengal. Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 663 patients getting discharged after treatment, taking the cumulative to 27,01,336, leaving 6,562 active cases.

Chennai continued to record the maximum number of cases (172), followed by Coimbatore (88) and Chengalpattu (50). Five districts, including Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Tenkasi and Theni, reported nil cases while four -- Kallakurichi, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram and Ranipet --recorded one new infection each.

With 124 recoveries in a single day, Chennai's total recoveries have gone up to 5,51,420, while the two deaths on Monday took the fatality count to 8,647.

