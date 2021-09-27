618 New COVID-19 Cases In Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reported 618 fresh cases of coronavirus on Monday and six fatalities. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, 1,178 infected people recovered, a health department bulletin said.

The total COVID-19 positives touched 20,47,459, recoveries 20,20,835 and deaths 14,142, it said.

The number of active cases fell down to 12,482.

Chittoor reported 122 and SPS Nellore 100 fresh cases in 24 hours.

Six districts registered new cases in double digits and another five in single digits in a day.

Krishna reported two fresh COVID-19 deaths, while Chittoor, East Godavari, Kadapa and SPS Nellore had one each.

