62-day Amarnath Yatra Culminates With 'Aarti' At Holy Cave

Marking the culmination of 62-day Amarnath Yatra 2023, Aarti was performed on ‘Shravan Purnima’ at the Holy Cave of Baba Barfani in Jammu and Kashmir. Special worship of the sacred mace of Lord Shiva – Chhari Mubarak, was performed at the Holy Cave. Earlier, on Tuesday, 'Chhari Mubarak' (holy mace of Lord Shiva) had left for Sheshnaag in the morning hours from Chandanwari in Pahalgam to mark the culmination of the Amarnath Yatra.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1.

The Yatra suspended on August 23, after the last batch of Yatris left for the Amarnath cave shrine.

Amarnath Yatra this year witnessed lesser footfalls with 4.5 lakh Yatris this year.

Every year many pilgrims succumb to extreme climatic conditions. Cardiac arrest triggered by low oxygen concentration at high altitudes is one of the most common causes of fatalities among Amarnath pilgrims and security forces posted there. As many as 36 people died this year in July duting the Yatra.

Torrential rain over Jammu triggered catastrophic flashfloods and landslides, leading to multiple house collapse incidents in July. Mudslides in other parts of the subdivision tragically claimed the lives of the several people. Amid heavy rainfall in Ramban district, the yatra had be halted for weeks.