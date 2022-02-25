628 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 15 deaths

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) Karnataka on Friday reported 628 fresh coronavirus cases and 15 virus-related fatalities, taking the aggregate to 39,39,915 and the death toll to 39,900.

There were 1,349 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries in the state to 38,92,459, a health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 346 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 769 people being discharged and 12 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 7,518.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.92 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.38 per cent.

Of the 15 deaths, 12 were from Bengaluru Urban, and one each from Belagavi, Dharwad and Tumakuru.

After Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi recorded the second highest number of cases at 30, Chitradurga 22, Kodagu and Mysuru 21, Udupi 17, Tumakuru 15, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,77,792 cases, while Mysuru has 2,29,234 and Tumakuru 1,59,706.

Cumulatively, a total of 6,43,50,316 samples have been tested, of which 67,583 were on Friday alone. PTI KSU KSU HDA HDA

