629 COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Sep 28 (PTI) Karnataka on Tuesday registered 629 fresh COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,74,528 and 37,763 respectively, the health department said.

A department bulletin said 782 people were discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,24,102. Active cases stood at 12,634, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 229 cases and six fatalities, it said.

Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala remained a major COVID-19 hotspot with 96 fresh infections and two deaths.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including Mysuru 58, Udupi 39, Kodagu 30, Hassan 27 and Mandya and Tumakuru 22 each.

Bidar, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir reported zero infections and zero COVID-19 related deaths.

Twenty-three districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

A total of 93,014 samples were tested in the state on Tuesday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4.74 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 5.51 crore, with 1,79,277 people being inoculated on Tuesday, it said. PTI GMS BN BN

