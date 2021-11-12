631 New Cases Take Mizoram's COVID Tally To 1,27,548

Mizoram on Friday registered 631 fresh COVID-19 cases, 100 more than the previous day, with the caseload increasing to 1,27,548, a bulletin said. At least 145 children are among the new patients, it said The death toll remained at 456 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

At least 732 people were cured of the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,21,254, the bulletin issued by the state information and public relations department said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stands at 95 per cent.

Mizoram now has 5,838 active cases.

The northeastern state has conducted over 13.62 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 4,426 on Thursday.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 14.26 per cent from 11.11 per cent on the previous day, the bulletin said.

State immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said more than 7 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday, and 5.31 lakh of them have received both doses of the vaccines.

