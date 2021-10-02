636 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka on Saturday logged 636 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths, pushing the overall caseload to 29,77,225 and fatalities to 37,811.

The day also saw 745 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,27,029. Active cases stood at 12,356, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 245 cases and one death, it said.

Dakshina Kannada district, bordering Kerala, remained a major COVID-19 hotspot with 100 fresh infections.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including 44 each in Hassan and Mysuru, 30 in Tumakuru, 28 in Kodagu, 25 in Udupi and 22 in Shivamogga.

Bagalkote, Bidar, Gadag, Kalaburagi, and Yadgir reported zero infections and no deaths.

Twenty eight districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,69,319 samples were tested in the state on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 4.79 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 5.69 crore, with 2,72,721 people being inoculated on Saturday, it said.

