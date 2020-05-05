64 Flights Will Operate To Bring Back Indians Stranded Abroad: Aviation Min Shares Details

In a massive development, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that 64 flights to be operated from May 7 to May 13 to bring back stranded Indians from abroad. The flight plan for repatriation of Indians stranded in foreign countries due to COVID-19 pandemic has been accessed by Republic TV on Tuesday. As per sources, the mega rescue operation has been scheduled for a whole week starting from May 7.

The minister listed down the flights along with the countries and mentioned the fixed rated for the journey.

"64 flights will be operated in the 1st week of operation to bring stranded Indians from different countries from May 7 to May 13. The 64 flights include-UAE- 10 flights, Qatar- 2, Saudi Arabia- 5, UK- 7, Singapore- 5, United States-7, Philippines- 5, Bangladesh- 7, Bahrain - 2, Malaysia-7, Kuwait-5, and Oman-2," said Hardeep Singh Puri.

"The rates fixed for the journey will be Rs 50,000 for London-Mumbai, similarly for London to Ahmedabad, London to Bengaluru and London to Delhi. For Chicago-Delhi-Hyderabad the rough cost will be about Rs 1 lakh," he added.

Earlier, the Centre had stated that only asymptomatic people will be allowed to travel after medical scrutiny. It also mandated the installation of Aarogya Setu app and 14-day institutional quarantine on payment basis.

PM reviewed the civil aviation sector

PM Modi on Friday reviewed the position of the civil aviation sector during the COVID-19 outbreak and decided that the Indian airspace should be effectively used to reduce the flying time of passengers.

The Prime Minister held a comprehensive meeting to review the strategies that could help in making India's civil aviation sector more efficient. "It was decided that the Indian air space should be effectively used in such a manner that the flying time is reduced benefitting the travelling public and also helping the airlines to save costs in close co-operation with the Department of Military Affairs," read a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

For the generation of more revenue as well as to bring in more efficiency at the airports, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has been asked to expedite the process of handing over of six more airports on PPP basis, by commencing the tender process within three months It was also decided that all reform initiatives taken by the Civil Aviation Ministry and the organisations under it should proceed in a time-bound manner. The meeting was attended by the Home Minister, the Finance Minister, MoS (Civil Aviation), MoS (Finance) and senior officials of the government.

