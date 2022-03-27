64 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death Reported In Karnataka

Karnataka on Sunday recorded 64 fresh COVID cases and one death, according to the Department of Health. These took the hitherto tally to 39,45,311 and 40,050, it said.

Of the infections, Bengaluru urban district saw 51 and the lone death.

There were four new cases in Chitradurga, two in Ramanagara and one each in Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Mysuru, and Tumakuru.

A bulletin said 62 people were discharged, and the total number who recovered till date was 39,03,442. Active cases stood at 1,777.

The positivity rate was 0.24 per cent, the case fatality rate 1.56 per cent.

As many as 26,596 tests were conducted and the total was 6.55 crore till date.

There were 9,504 people who got inoculated taking the vaccinated numbers to 10.34 crore, the department said.

