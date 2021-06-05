'646 Doctors Died Due To COVID During Second Wave, Maximum Deaths Reported In Delhi': IMA

Quick links:
PTI/@IMAINDIAORG/TWITTER/PIXABAY
The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on Saturday, June 5th, published data informing that a total of 646 doctors have died of COVID-19 during the second wave, with the national capital recording the maximum number of fatalities at 109. States like Bihar recorded 97 deaths, while Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra recorded 79, 43, and 23 fatalities respectively. The state of Karnataka also recorded nine deaths.
646 doctors died due to COVID-19 in second wave, maximum fatalities in Delhi: IMA— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 5, 2021
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/TGrq8lKmG6 pic.twitter.com/CsIgH8YiNM
It is pertinent to note here that according to the IMA's data, 748 doctors died due to COVID-19 during the first wave that hit the country last year.
Meanwhile, a delegation of the Indian Medical Association-Assam State Branch met CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday. They discussed the issue of incidents of violence against doctors in healthcare establishments. IMA put forward nine suggestions before the State government on the issue. This meeting comes after a junior doctor posted at the COVID-19 facility in Assam's Hojai district was attacked by a mob following a patient's death, earlier this week.
A delegation of the Indian Medical Association-Assam State Branch met CM Himanta Biswa Sarma today. They discussed the issue of incidents of violence against doctors in healthcare establishments. IMA put forward nine suggestions before the State government on the issue. pic.twitter.com/Q4IADIrevD— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021
As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 1,20,529 new COVID-19 cases, 1,97,894 discharges, and 3,380 deaths in the last 24 hours.
(With ANI Inputs)
(Image Credits: PTI/@IMAINDIAORG/TWITTER/PIXABAY)