'646 Doctors Died Due To COVID During Second Wave, Maximum Deaths Reported In Delhi': IMA

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on Saturday, June 5th, published data informing that a total of 646 doctors have died of COVID-19 during the second wave, with the national capital recording the maximum number of fatalities at 109. States like Bihar recorded 97 deaths, while Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra recorded 79, 43, and 23 fatalities respectively. The state of Karnataka also recorded nine deaths.

646 doctors died due to COVID-19 in second wave, maximum fatalities in Delhi: IMA



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/TGrq8lKmG6 pic.twitter.com/CsIgH8YiNM — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 5, 2021

It is pertinent to note here that according to the IMA's data, 748 doctors died due to COVID-19 during the first wave that hit the country last year.

IMA's 9 suggestions to Assam govt on Violence against Doctors

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Indian Medical Association-Assam State Branch met CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday. They discussed the issue of incidents of violence against doctors in healthcare establishments. IMA put forward nine suggestions before the State government on the issue. This meeting comes after a junior doctor posted at the COVID-19 facility in Assam's Hojai district was attacked by a mob following a patient's death, earlier this week.

A delegation of the Indian Medical Association-Assam State Branch met CM Himanta Biswa Sarma today. They discussed the issue of incidents of violence against doctors in healthcare establishments. IMA put forward nine suggestions before the State government on the issue. pic.twitter.com/Q4IADIrevD — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

Immediate arrangement Of armed security in all Government Hospitals/ Health Care Facilities including all Covid Care Centres. 24 hours uninterrupted power supply should be ensured in all Hospitals/ HCF. CCTV should be installed and should be functional 24x7 in all Hospitals/ HCF. Code Grey should be introduced in all Hospitals/ HCF with regular Mock Drills and to be activated by high pitch Sirens. A Healthcare Establishments Security Force may be erected under the Chief Minister's 1 lakh job scheme. The Assam Medicare Service Persons & Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence & Damage to Property) Act 2011 should be amended to include more stringent provisions like (a) Imprisonment up to 10 years (b) Fine up to Rs. 5 lakh (c) Trial on a fast track basis, a conviction within 6 months. The number of 'Patient Attendants' should be 'Strictly' controlled in all hospitals. All sensitive areas in the state, with a history of violence in health establishments/ on doctors/government servants, should be identified and no young/ freshly passed out doctor should be posted in those areas alone (without a Senior Doctor giving cover all the time) under the 'Rural Posting' obligation. All private Hospitals/ Health Care Facilities should also be asked to tighten the security measures in similar ways.

COVID-19 Situation in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 1,20,529 new COVID-19 cases, 1,97,894 discharges, and 3,380 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,86,94,879

Total discharges: 2,67,95,549

Death toll: 3,44,082

Active cases: 15,55,248

Total vaccination: 22,78,60,317

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/@IMAINDIAORG/TWITTER/PIXABAY)