65 inmates, staffers of Sikkim prison among 76 new COVID patients

Gangtok, Dec 3 (PTI) Sikkim reported a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday as 76 more people, including 65 inmates and staffers of Namchi Central Jail, tested positive for the infection, taking the Himalayan state's caseload to 32,343, a health bulletin said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 403 as no fresh fatality was registered.

Sixty inmates and five staffers of the Namchi Central Jail in South Sikkim district are among the new patients, it said.

The South Sikkim district administration has taken various containment measures, and isolated all people with COVID-19 symptoms, health officials said.

East Sikkim registered the remaining 11 cases.

Sikkim now has 206 active cases, while 31,394 people have recovered from the infection, and 340 patients have migrated to other states so far.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 98.1 per cent The Himalayan state has tested 2,71,672 samples for COVID-19 to date. PTI KDK SBN ACD ACD

