65 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in Meghalaya

Shillong, Oct 19 (PTI) Meghalaya on Tuesday recorded one COVID-19-related death, which pushed the toll to 1439, while 65 new cases raised the tally to 83,079, a senior official said.

The person who died had not taken COVID-19 vaccine, Health Services director Dr Aman War said.

Of the 65 new cases, 43 were detected in East Khasi Hills, nine in West Jaintia Hills and six in West Khasi Hills.

As many as 80,900 people have recovered from the disease.

Meghalaya currently has 740 active cases.

The state has conducted over 11.23 lakh tests till date, War said.

As of Monday, a total of 16.5 lakh people have been inoculated in the state with COVID-19 vaccine, with over 5.6 lakh of them having taken both the doses, he added. PTI JOP RMS RMS

