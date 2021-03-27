65 Students Test Positive For COVID-19 In Andhra University, Isolated In Hostel

Amid fear of the second wave of COVID-19 looming over India, 65 students have tested positive for Coronavirus in Andhra University Engineering College.

It was reported that an asymptomatic student was living in the hostel of the college, and only after he tested positive that around 1500 students in total were made to undergo the RT-PCR test, of which 65 students tested positive. Thereafter, the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Health of Andhra Pradesh Alla Nani inquired about the situation and alerted the officials of the Medical Health Department.

The college with the help of personnel from the Medical Health Department has come up with two hostel blocks for isolation of the students who tested positive while those who tested negative are kept in quarantine for observation in four other hostel blocks.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University is yet to take a decision in relation to holidays for other students on the campus.

44 test positive in IIM Ahmedabad

Earlier, in the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad, the count of COVID-19 cases has exceeded 44. The cases started emerging after a group of boys went to watch a cricket match between India and England in the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 12. Initially, the count was 5, but in a span of 10 days, it rose to 11 and till 26th March, as many as 44 have tested positive on campus.

The students have claimed that the institution had not taken adequate measures and instead allowed students who tested positive to sit for offline exams held on March 18-19. The management has, however, refuted the claims, and stated that no student who tested positive was allowed to sit for the exams.

In the last 24 hours, India reported 62,258 fresh COVID-19 cases while the number of deaths reported stood at 291. As per information provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, six states-Maharashtra, Punjab, Chattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh were the main contributors to the active cases and death tally.