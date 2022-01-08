655 New Coronavirus Cases In J-K, 3 More Die

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 655 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the virus tally to 3,43,965, while three fatalities due to the disease were reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 392 were from the Jammu division and 263 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Jammu district recorded a maximum of 263 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 133 cases in Jammu district.

There are 2,982 active cases in the Union Territory, while the count of recoveries now stands at 3,36,446, the officials said.

The new fatalities pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 4,537 in Jammu and Kashmir.

