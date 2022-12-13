66 Civil Servants From Maldives, Bangladesh Undergoing Capacity Building Training At Mussoorie: Centre

A two-week capacity building programme for 66 civil servants of Maldives and Bangladesh was unveiled at the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) at Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, a Personnel Ministry statement said on Tuesday.

The programme has been conceptualised in consonance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, and India is helping neighbouring countries to build capacities of their civil servants to meet the emerging challenges in governance and assured public service delivery to improve the quality of life of people, it said.

As many as 27 civil servants from Maldives and 39 from Bangladesh are taking part in these two programmes, the statement said.

This capacity building programme will help the civil servants in putting up dedicated efforts to fill in the gaps between policies and implementation, it said.

"It is scientifically tailored to equip them to deliver robust and seamless services to the people," the statement said.

The capacity building programme is in the line with Prime Minister Modi’s good governance mantra that is ‘pro-people’ by putting ‘citizen first’ at the forefront of the development strategy, it said.

The programme aims to promote the exchange of information, knowledge, and sharing of new ideas and best practices to enhance sensitivity, responsiveness and bring efficiency in civil servants of participating countries, the statement said.

The joint inaugural session was chaired by Bharat Lal, Director General, National Centre for Good Governance.

Addressing the officers, he emphasised on providing effective public service delivery and elaborated on the role of civil servants to create an enabling environment where every citizen is treated equally and has access to quality public services.

He urged them to adopt good governance practices to ensure improved quality of life.

The Director General also gave examples of good governance models of India such as the Ujjwala Yojana which has benefited more than 100 million families, who have access to clean cooking gas connections, thus saving them from the drudgery of collecting firewood and inhaling smoke during cooking, the statement said.

During the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Maldives in 2019, the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Civil Service Commission, Maldives, for capacity building of 1,000 Maldives civil servants by 2024.

Similarly, an agreement was signed with the government of Bangladesh for the capacity building of 1,800 civil servants by 2024.

The NCGG was set up in 2014 by the Centre as an apex institution with a mandate to work on good governance, policy reforms, training and capacity building of civil servants of the country as well as of other developing countries. It also works as a think tank.

It has taken up capacity building of civil servants of several developing countries in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs.

So far, the NCGG has imparted training to civil servants of 15 countries -- Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Bhutan, Myanmar and Cambodia.

The training was found to be highly useful by the participating officers of different countries, the statement said.

These programmes are much sought after and the NCGG is expanding its capacity to accommodate a higher number of civil servants of more countries as demand is on the rise, it added.

The capacity building programme entails detailed knowledge sharing in the field of public administration, total quality management, gender and development, decentralisation in India, public policy and implementation, leadership and communication, healthcare, water and sanitation, e-governance and digital India among other important areas, the statement said.

