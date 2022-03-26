66 new COVID-19 cases in Bengal

Kolkata, Mar 26 (PTI) West Bengal on Saturday recorded 66 new COVID-19 cases, up from 37 the previous day, which pushed the tally to 20,17,138, the health department said in its bulletin.

The toll remained unchanged at 21,197 as no fresh fatality was reported, the bulletin stated.

At least 75 more people recuperated from the disease since Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,95,212.

Bengal currently has 729 active cases, nine less than the day before.

As many as 24,691,213 samples have been examined in the state thus far, including 15,119 since Friday. PTI SUS RMS RMS

