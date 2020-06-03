66 Ousted Delhi Golf Club Staff Protest; Management Says Rs 11Cr Paid As Compensation

After suffering huge losses due to the lockdown, Delhi’s elite Golf Club was forced to show the door to its employees. As many as 66 staff members were chucked out after which they have been protesting against the move outside the club premises.

Golf club employees sacked

Talking to Republic Media Network, the employees alleged that they were asked not to come to work on May 28 without any notice. Many of the 59 kitchen staff members and seven managers who have been laid off held a protest on Tuesday outside the club demanding that they should be given back their jobs.

Rueing that the management had not informed them in advance, the employees say they are left with nothing to fend for their families in such a grave economic crisis.

Among them were Farooq, Lalit, Gautam and Sonu Sharma who claimed to be working there for 21 to 23 years. They said that they are sole bread-earners of their families. "If we don't get jobs, our families will starve," they added.

Golf Club head Major (Retd) Ravinder Singh Bedi said, “Unfortunately, the food and beverage services have been losing income consistently and the main reason is the extremely high wages that we have been paying to the staff. We had multiple meetings with them to reach an amicable solution; however, no progress was made due to the rigid stand by the staff."

After that, the management took the decision to close down F&B activity directly run by the club because of excessive losses. The employees had been getting extremely high wages and refused to negotiate when revenues dipped, he added. Talking about the compensation packages, he said, "We have made a payment of a total Rs 11 crore to the 66 employees."

"The highest pay-out is about Rs 39 lakh and the average is at about Rs 15-16 lakh per person. Still, we are ready to help these employees who lost their jobs," he added.

