'67,718 Passengers Flown Across Country Post Resumption Of Domestic Flights': Hardeep Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday revealed that 730 departures and 734 arrivals had been handled since the resumption of domestic flights in the country on May 25. He added that during this period, 67,718 people had flown across the country and that a footfall of 1,35,954 passengers across multiple states had been successfully handled. All domestic and international flights had been suspended in India after the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic on March 25.

Read: Aviation Sector Faces Deep Structural Changes, No Full Recovery Before 2023: Moody's

Flying smooth & steady.



Domestic operations on 15 June 2020, Day 22 till 2359 hrs.



Departures 730

67,718 passengers handled.

Arrivals 734

68,236 passengers handled.

Total movements 1,464

Footfalls at airports 1,35,954

Total number of flyers 67,718 pic.twitter.com/0svBdJUUxW — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 16, 2020

Read: US Aviation Sector Plans 'massive Layoffs' Due To Lower Demand Amid COVID-19 Crisis

No recovery for aviation sector till 2023

However, even with the resumption of domestic air travel, experts have predicted that passenger demand will be critically depressed in 2021 globally and the Airline industry will not see a substantial recovery before 2023. According to the Moody's Investors Service Moody's Investors Service, the aviation sector is likely to face difficulties in a post-pandemic world where major factors such as health concerns, variations in corporate travel policies, possible restrictions on international arrivals and lower discretionary spending restrain air passenger demand into 2022.

"The industry will undergo substantial permanent structural changes. Potential for failures of weaker airlines and government intervention to leave fewer, larger companies, polarised between more efficient operators and strategic state-supported airlines," said Moody's.

Additionally, the Moody's predicted that there can be more difficulties in the aviation sector especially in commercial aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airports, travel distributors and airline service companies as jet fuel providers and aircraft lessors get deeply affected.

Read: Following Unlock 1.0; Hardeep Singh Puri Hints At Gradual Reopening Of Aviation Sector

Read: 445 Domestic Flights Carrying 62,641 Passengers Operated On Tuesday: Aviation Minister

(With Agency Inputs)