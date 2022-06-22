682 Covid Cases Surface In UP; Will Sound Alert If Infections Spike: Deputy CM Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak expressed concern over rising coronavirus cases in the state, saying 682 fresh infections detected on Wednesday are a "warning" for them.

Pathak also said he will be interacting over the phone with patients admitted to government hospitals every day under a health department campaign to take stock of health facilities.

The deputy chief minister told reporters that if the number of active cases touched 8,000 to 10,000, an alert will be sounded in the state. Till Tuesday, the state had 2,934 active cases.

"Today, 682 new patients of covid were found in the state. This is a warning for us. If the figure of covid infections touched 8,000-10,000, an alert will sounded," he said.

He requested the public to wear masks, maintain social distancing, use hand sanitizers and help the government in ending COVID-19.

Pathak, who holds the health portfolio, said he will speak to 20 patients admitted to 10 different hospitals daily over the phone to take stock of their health facilities.

Pathak told reporters that he has so far visited 46 different hospitals to inspect medical arrangements but it will take time to reach everywhere.

In such a situation, a "Swasthya Aap Ka, Sankalp Sarkar Ka" campaign has been started to reach out to people, he said. Pathak said he has sought mobile numbers of patients admitted to various government hospitals from health department officials for the campaign.

He spoke to some of the patients over the phone on Tuesday, the deputy chief minister said.

