69 new COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, tally rises to 4,33,999

Ranchi, Feb 21 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,33,999 on Monday as 69 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 5,315 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

Ranchi district recorded the highest number of new cases at 16, while 12 infections were registered in East Singhbhum district, under which industrial city Jamshedpur falls.

The state now has 690 active cases, while 4,27,994 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 125 on Sunday.

The administration has thus far tested over 3.64 crore samples for COVID-19, including 34,704 in the last 24 hours, it added. PTI IKD ACD ACD

