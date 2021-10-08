693 Fresh Cases And 6 COVID-19 Deaths In AP

The gross number of COVID-19 positives in Andhra Pradesh went up to 20,55,999 as 693 fresh cases were added in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

The total recoveries increased to 20,33,447 after 927 more people recovered from the infection, a health department bulletin said.

The state reported six fresh fatalities, taking the overall toll so far to 14,242, it said.

The state now has 8,310 active cases.

In 24 hours, East Godavari district reported the highest 178 fresh cases, Chittoor 93, Guntur 91, Krishna 76, SPS Nellore 72 and Prakasam 59.

The remaining seven districts added less than 50 new cases each.

Krishna district reported two more COVID-19 deaths and Anantapuramu, Chittoor, Guntur and West Godavari, one each in a day.

