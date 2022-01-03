698 New COVID-19 Cases In Chhattisgarh, No Fatality

Chhattisgarh on Monday recorded 698 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the overall tally to 10,09,454, an official said.

The state has been seeing a steady rise in cases since the last week.

The death toll remained unchanged at 13,601 on Monday as no fresh COVID-19 fatality was reported The cumulative number of recoveries in Chhattisgarh rose to 9,93,911 after 11 people were discharged from hospitals and 18 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 1,942 active cases, the official said.

"Raipur recorded 222 cases, followed by 133 in Bilaspur, 103 in Raigarh, 43 in Durg and 39 in Korba. No fresh cases were reported in five districts, while 11 districts saw cases between 1 to 10. With 27,646 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,50,03,941," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,09,454, New cases 698, Death toll 13,601, Recovered 9,93,911, Active cases 1,942, today tests 27,646, Total tests 1,50,03,941.

