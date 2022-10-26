6th International Day Of Diplomats Marked With Fanfare In Dubai; Watch Highlights

Indian Consulate General in Dubai celebrated the sixth International Day of Diplomats in Dubai on Monday, October 24. The incumbent Indian Ambassador to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar came up with the idea of celebrating the International Day of Diplomats. He first hosted the celebration in Brasilia in October 2017. His aim behind celebrating the day was to raise awareness about the vital role diplomats play, in distributing aid, as daily peacemakers, among others. People across different walks of life shared their appreciation for the key role diplomats play every day.

Taking to Twitter, India in Dubai shared pictures of the celebration of International Diplomats Day. The Indian Embassy in Dubai tweeted: "Consulate General of India celebrated 6th International Day of Diplomats and Diwali in the gracious presence of members of Diplomatic Community in Dubai and senior representatives from Dubai Local Authority yesterday."

Previously, the Twitter page of India in Dubai shared a video of a Kathak performance depicting the story behind the celebration of Diwali: "Highlight of celebration of the 6th International Day of Diplomats & Diwali @cgidubai. Gurukul Studios Dubai presented a specially curated Kathak dance drama:depicting the story behind the celebration of #Diwali @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @IndembAbuDhabi @AmritMahotsav @iccr_hq".

Ambassador Abhay Kumar said on the occasion through a video message in Dubai, "I wish a very Happy international Day of diplomats and their families across the world... A country which has skillful diplomats does not have to go to war. Diplomats play a crucial role in keeping a world going and that's why it is important to remember the sacrifice made by them and their families". Sending a congratulation to them, Kumar said, "Wishing all the #Diplomats around the world a very happy #InternationalDiplomatsDay from #India today! Thank you for #ServingPeopleGlobally and making our planet a better place.."