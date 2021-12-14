7 Active COVID-19 Cases In Andamans

Seven COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said on Tuesday.

The Union territory's caseload remained unchanged at 7,698 as no fresh infection was registered, it said.

A total of 7,562 people have recovered from the disease so far, including one in the last 24 hours, while 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has tested over 6.45 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far, and inoculated over 2.98 lakh people, of whom 2.76 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

