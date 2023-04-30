7 Arrested For Defrauding People After Obtaining Bank OTPs In Bihar's Patna

Seven people were arrested from various parts of Bihar on Saturday for allegedly defrauding people by siphoning money from their bank accounts after obtaining the OTPs sent by their banks, police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that these fraudsters used to ask for OTPs (one-time passwords) and clear bank accounts of people after stealing sensitive information through a particular app that they forced the victim to download, police said.

The arrests were made by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police, which seized 28 mobile phones, ATM cards of different banks, three bikes, smartwatches and Rs 37,000 in cash from the accused.

Two employees of a petrol pump were also arrested, police said, adding that the accused used to keep the ill-gotten money in the digital wallet of the petrol pump in Gaya.

"We are also investigating their links with the sophisticated cyber crime syndicates operating from outside the state. More arrests are expected after completion of the custodial interrogation of the accused," Additional Director General (ADG) of EOU Nayyar Hasnain Khan told