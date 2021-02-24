7 Bihar Students Killed In Tragic Accident; Angry Locals Torch Bus As Police Arrives Late

Seven school students were killed and four critically injured when a bus rammed an SUV in which they were travelling on the Begusarai-Rosera state highway 55 in Bihar on Tuesday night, police said. The victims were a total of eleven girls who were returning after appearing in the 10th board examination which is currently underway. The SUV driver was also critically injured in the collision.

According to the police officials, the accident took place around 9:30 pm, near Sagi More and the injured including the deceased belonged to Begusarai. The families of the deceased have been informed about the accident. The injured have been admitted to the nearby Rosera Sadar hospital. The driver and cleaner of the bus managed to escape from the spot.

The angry locals blocked the road and set the bus on fire. They shouted slogans against the administration and demanded DM and the officers to visit the accident spot. Locals also alleged that police reached the spot an hour after the incident. The mob agitated over the incident, chased police away when they arrived at the spot.

