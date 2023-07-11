7 Dead As APRTC Bus Plunges Into Sagar Canal In Andhra Pradesh

In an unfortunate incident, seven people died after an Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APRTC) bus plunged into the Sagar canal on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The incident was reported in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The APSRTC Indra AC service was hired from Podali to Kakinada for passengers attending a marriage reception. However, the bus plunged into the Sagar canal, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals and several others being injured.

Police conducts rescue operation and shift injured passengers to hospital

Upon receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation. The injured passengers were shifted to the hospital for treatment. Police officials will register a case, and further investigation into the matter will be conducted.

Prakasam district SP Malika Garg stated that seven died and 18 others got sever injuries including the driver after the bus moving towards Kakinada from Podili for marriage reception plunged into NSP canal. There were about 47 passengers in the bus which was hired for marriage reception in Kakinada. As the bus hit the concrete wall on the canal bus lost control and plunged into canal.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the RTC bus accident in Prakasam district. Officials said that a bus carrying a bridal party from Podili to Kakinada, while avoiding an oncoming vehicle, fell into the nearby canal and 7 people lost their lives in the incident.

The Chief Minister was apprised about the rescue operation where police personnel and other officials went to the accident site, took rescue measures and shifted the injured to hospitals

The Chief Minister directed the officials to take measures to provide better medical services to those injured in the incident