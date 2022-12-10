7 Detained In Connection With Punjab's Tarn Taran Terror Attack; Interrogation Underway

In a significant development in the purported terror attack on a police station in Punjab's border district of Tarn Taran, seven suspects have been detained by the Punjab police. Notably, the Sarhali Police Station in Tarn Taran was attacked at around 1 a.m. on December 10. The police station where the attack took place is on the Amritsar-Bathinda Highway in the Tarn Taran district and is 30 km from the Indo-Pak border.

According to Punjab police, seven suspects are being interrogated by the Police officials in Tarn Taran and nearby districts in Punjab. Notably, Pakistani, ISI, and Khalistani terror groups are under the radar of the police. Phone records of all suspects are being investigated by the Punjab police.

Notably, the attack is suspected to be carried out by Khalistan-backed terrorists under the patronage of the Pakistani intelligence unit - ISI. Following the attack on the police station, the police launched an investigation into the matter. All the central investigating agencies - National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) have been apprised of the development.

Khalistani terror outfit claims responsibility

Earlier in the day, the banned Khalistani terror outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) claimed responsibility for the rocket-propelled grenade attack at the police station. The terror group has said that it would carry out multiple such attacks will in the coming days.

Republic Media Network learned that the RPG was fired 100-150 metres from the Sarhali Police Station. Inbestigation is underway by the district forensic teams.

Key points of the Tarn Taran terror attack