7 Districts Of Andhra Pradesh Report Zero Cases Of Covid-19

Andhra Pradesh on Monday registered 37 fresh cases of Covid-19 with seven out of 13 districts adding zero to the tally.

According to the latest bulletin, 42 infected persons got cured and there were no deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

The active caseload came down to 506.

The gross coronavirus positive increased to 23,19,267 and recoveries to 23,04,031.

The overall toll stood at 14,730, the bulletin said.

Anantapuramu district reported 17 new cases and East Godavari 10 in 24 hours.

Five districts now have active cases in single-digit, the lowest being two in Kurnool. Six districts have less than 50 active cases each.

